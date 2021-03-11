Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 184.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,114 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 525,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

General Mills stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.