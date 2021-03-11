Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nomura

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08 and a beta of 0.59. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.