Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 5.9% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.22. 53,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,669. The firm has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.34. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

