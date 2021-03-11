Daniel S. Jaffee Sells 4,710 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $177,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel S. Jaffee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,889 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $259,370.85.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $281.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

