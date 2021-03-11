Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.27.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $79.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.