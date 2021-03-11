Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) Short Interest Update

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTST traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Data Storage has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and compliance solutions primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

