Datum Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $81,717.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00711319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00066228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

