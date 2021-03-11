DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Achieves $619,179.41

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One DATx token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $619,179.41 and $107,738.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATx has traded up 35% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00052489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.64 or 0.00710461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00066975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00033239 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

