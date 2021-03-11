Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.35

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 7367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,967,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $11,580,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $21,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $16,283,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.