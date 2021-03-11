David R. Bochenek Sells 9,726 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CAO David R. Bochenek sold 9,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $367,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David R. Bochenek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $209,967.03.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 110,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 420,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 210,530 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

