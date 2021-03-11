David W. Smail Buys 7,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $108,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADT by 111.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ADT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 231,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

