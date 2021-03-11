Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.99. Dawson Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

