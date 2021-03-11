Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

