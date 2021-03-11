Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Trading 10.4% Higher

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)’s share price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $19.49. 109,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 121,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $77.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

