Derek T. Chalmers Sells 3,103 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $55,791.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,145,979.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

