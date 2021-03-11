DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $50.92. Approximately 1,764,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,570,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $975.24 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,514 shares of company stock worth $532,591. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

