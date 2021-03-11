Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.01

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 1164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DWVYF. HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

Derwent London Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

