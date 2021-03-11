Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.41

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 3575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $982.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 761,076 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

