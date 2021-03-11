Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

