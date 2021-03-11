Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $500.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $437.59 on Thursday. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.82 and its 200 day moving average is $407.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

