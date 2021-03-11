Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 80.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 196.7%.

NYSE:DVN opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

