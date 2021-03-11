DEX (DEX) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $50,694.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.44 or 0.00700486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

