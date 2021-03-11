Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Diageo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.72. 4,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,888. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

