Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $166.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $167.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

