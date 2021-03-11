DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.54-9.94, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.40-5.20 EPS.

DKS stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

