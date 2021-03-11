Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 386.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.41.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,713 shares of company stock worth $7,322,151. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.53.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.