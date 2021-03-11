Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is P.A.W. Capital Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises approximately 7.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $9.01 on Thursday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,973. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

