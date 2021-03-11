DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Down 99.4% in February

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 11th total of 2,047,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,891,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DGTW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,842,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,304,758. DigitalTown has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

DigitalTown Company Profile

DigitalTown, Inc provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce.

