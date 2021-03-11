DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 11th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNA Brands stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. 50,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. DNA Brands has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

