Dodge & Cox Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,345,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,006,980 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,734,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $4,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.36. 71,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,973. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

