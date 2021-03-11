Dodge & Cox Has $535.17 Million Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,947,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610,200 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.11% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $535,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 161.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,484 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $2,870,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,812 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

NYSE TV traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.