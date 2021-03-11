Dodge & Cox Lowers Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,194,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,370 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.14% of Apache worth $740,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth $46,000. Motco boosted its stake in Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 225,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,106. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

