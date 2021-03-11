Dodge & Cox Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,307,204 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.55% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,839,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.92 on Thursday, reaching $354.52. The stock had a trading volume of 53,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $335.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,793 shares of company stock worth $9,582,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

