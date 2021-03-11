Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0561 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and $1.24 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.89 or 0.00348122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000146 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,715,548,868 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.