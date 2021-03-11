Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, a growth of 1,257.7% from the February 11th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Dogness has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, and other miscellaneous products; mouth covers and pet charms; gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags; and intelligent pet products, such as APP-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as climbing hooks and pet shampoos.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.