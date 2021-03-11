Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post sales of $8.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.47 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.82 billion to $33.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.84 billion to $35.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar General.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Dollar General stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.96. The company had a trading volume of 96,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $563,208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,161,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,470,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

