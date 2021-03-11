Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $187.55 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.74 and a 200-day moving average of $206.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.