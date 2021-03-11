Dollar Tree, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $107.59 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $735,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,071.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 83,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

