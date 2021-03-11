Domenic Carosa Purchases 300,000 Shares of Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) Stock

Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) insider Domenic Carosa acquired 300,000 shares of Crowd Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.02.

About Crowd Media

Crowd Media Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells information, entertainment, and content and utility services for mobile phones and tablets in Australasia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Content-Q&A, Mobile Content-Subscription, Crowd Direct, and Crowd Media segments.

