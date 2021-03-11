Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,759 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,979 in the last ninety days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.