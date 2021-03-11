Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 13.2% Higher

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $62.32. Approximately 397,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 394,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $218,503.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,759 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,979 over the last ninety days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Domo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Domo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Domo during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

