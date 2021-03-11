Don Leung Sells 6,972 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Don Leung sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $108,693.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,095,118 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,889.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Don Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $60,316.74.

On Monday, February 8th, Don Leung sold 2,101 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $31,220.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $410.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

