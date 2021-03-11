DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

