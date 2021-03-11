DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $80.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $72.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.