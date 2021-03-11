DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $85.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Shares of DKNG opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $72.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

