Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TSE DRM opened at C$22.57 on Thursday. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.84 and a 52 week high of C$25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 7,000 shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,621,395.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

