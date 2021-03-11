Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €32.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.23 ($39.09).

ETR DUE opened at €35.70 ($42.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -156.58. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a one year high of €36.94 ($43.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.20.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

