DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 362.3% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

