DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post $4.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.34 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $17.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 401,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

