Dynamic (DYN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $142,371.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Dynamic has a market cap of $17.05 million and $142,371.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001924 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 60% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,842.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.84 or 0.03158324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.23 or 0.00347888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $550.09 or 0.00951013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.56 or 0.00383036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00323703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.00 or 0.00262791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,322,424 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

